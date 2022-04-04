Best student-produced PSA targeting distracted driving could win $5,000

Submissions are due by April 28.

WEST HAVEN, Conn — Students around the country and here in Connecticut are working on producing public service announcements with the message to focus on the road while driving.

The contest, sponsored locally by FOX61, is a project of Impact Teen Drivers, a national nonprofit organization. On Saturday, students from around the state participated in a workshop to write and refine their PSA scripts. The workshop was held at the University of New Haven.

FOX61 morning anchor/reporter Keith McGilvery and Trish Hesslein, Community Marketing Manager assisted students with their ideas.

ITD will select the best PSA from around the country. Submissions are due by April 28.

According to Impact Teen Drivers, car crashes have been the leading cause of death for American teens for generations. Since 2007, ITD is a non-profit organization dedicated to reversing what they call a pervasive, yet 100% preventable crisis.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

