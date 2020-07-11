Bethany biker dies on Route 15 in Wallingford

The victim lost control and fell into oncoming traffic

Bethany man dies while driving his motorcycle in Route 15 Wallingford on Friday around 6:45 PM.

Michael Paul Nacca (33) of Litchfield was riding his motorcycle when he was struck by oncoming traffic in the area of Cross Parkway, said State Police.

Authorities said Nacca was riding a 1976 Yamaha motorcycle on Route 15, south of Exit 64, when he lost control of his vehicle, falling off the highway's unlit side when he was struck by oncoming traffic.

Nacca suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to police at the time of the investigation the weather was clear under dark skies the roadway was dry, and traffic was moderate and moving at a steady flow.