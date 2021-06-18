Bethany woman killed in Naugatuck crash

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — A Bethany woman is dead after a crash on Route 63 earlier this week in Naugatuck.
Police said 26-year-old Nicole Silva was driving north on New Haven Road (Route 63) on June 14th just after 8 p.m.
For an unknown reason, police said Silva drove into the southbound side of the road, striking another vehicle head-on.
Silva was taken to St. Mary's Hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead Thursday.
The driver in the other car suffered non-life-threatening injuries while the passenger was reportedly uninjured.
