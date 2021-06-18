Bethany woman killed in Naugatuck crash

Police said the woman drove into the opposite lane on Route 63 when she struck another vehicle head-on.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — A Bethany woman is dead after a crash on Route 63 earlier this week in Naugatuck.

Police said 26-year-old Nicole Silva was driving north on New Haven Road (Route 63) on June 14th just after 8 p.m.

For an unknown reason, police said Silva drove into the southbound side of the road, striking another vehicle head-on.

Silva was taken to St. Mary's Hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead Thursday.

The driver in the other car suffered non-life-threatening injuries while the passenger was reportedly uninjured.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.