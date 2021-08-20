Bethel first responders rescue kitten stuck in storm drain

Fire officials say it took some "Yankee ingenuity and strong teamwork" to rescue the animal.

BETHEL, Conn. — A kitten was rescued from a storm drain in Bethel Friday after being alerted by a passerby.

According to the Bethel Fire & EMS Facebook page, the town's Engine 6 and Rescue 1 were returning from a scene at Hidden Brook Trail where a resident heard a meow of a kitten stuck in the storm drain.

Bethel Police arrived on the scene and requested help from the town's animal control, public works, bethel dispatch, and the fire department.

The kitten was said to be stuck between two storm drains. Fire officials say, Officer Ditullio put on rubber waders and hopped into the drain.

Using the booster line from Engine 6, a gentle flow of water from one end to the other caused the kitten to walk out the pipe. She was scooped up and brought to safety.

Fire officials say it took some "Yankee ingenuity and strong teamwork" to rescue the animal.

Nice going, everyone!

