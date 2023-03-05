Teen dies in Woodbury crash

Tristan Ocasio, 17, was killed in the crash on Main Street.

WOODBURY, Conn. — A Bethlehem teen has died in a crash in Woodbury that happened Saturday night.

Tristan Ocasio, 17, was killed around 8:45 p.m. when the pickup truck he was driving crossed the center line and hit two cars traveling in the other direction on Main Street in Woodbury according to Connecticut State Police. It hit the first car and then struck the second car head-on.

The driver of the second car that was involved was treated for minor injuries. The other driver involved was not injured.

This accident is currently under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the accident or has information is asked to contact the investigation officer, Tpr. Fitzsimons #443 at (860) 626-7900 x.5007 or connor.fitzsimons@ct.gov.

