Bowling Green State University student from Delaware County in critical condition after alleged hazing incident at fraternity

According to an attorney, sophomore Stone Foltz is being kept alive while they work with doctors to donate his organs. Foltz remains in critical condition.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University placed a fraternity on interim suspension after an alleged hazing left a student from Delaware County in critical condition.

According to an attorney speaking on behalf of the family of BGSU sophomore Stone Foltz, the student is being kept alive while they work with doctors to donate his organs.

The Superintendent for Buckeye Valley High School, Andy Miller says Foltz graduated from the high school in 2019.

Bowling Green State University placed the fraternity, Pi Kappa Alpha (PIKE) on interim suspension on Friday.

The incident allegedly happened off-campus on Thursday.

The national fraternity on Saturday said described Thursday's activities as an "alleged incident of alcohol-related hazing at an off-campus event."

"The International Fraternity is horrified and outraged by this incident. The Fraternity has a zero-tolerance policy toward illegal activity, substance abuse, bullying, and hazing of any kind. Let us reiterate in the strongest terms: We refuse to defend or condone any behavior that creates dangerous environments or situations for our members or the larger campus community at any of our 200+ chapters in the United States and abroad," the Pi Kappa Alpha statement said.

The university says they are working with law enforcement who are taking the lead in the investigation.

On Saturday, the university announced they are meeting with student leaders to decide the short and long-term future of fraternity and sorority life at BGSU.

BGSU has an anti-hazing policy listed on its website. In part it reads:

Hazing is a Code of Student Conduct violation and a crime in Ohio. Hazing encompasses any action or activity which has the purpose or effect of inflicting physical or mental harm, embarrassment, or anxiety or which is a violation of law.