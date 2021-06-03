Bowling Green State Univerity student from Delaware County has died following alleged hazing incident

Foltz was being kept alive while the family and their attorney worked with doctors to donate his organs following an alleged hazing incident.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — An attorney speaking on behalf of the family of Bowling Green State University and Delaware County native Stone Foltz says that he has passed away, according to our sister station, WTOL in Toledo:

The death of Stone Foltz is a tragedy. He was a beloved son, brother, and grandson. At this time we are gathering all of the facts leading to his untimely death and we have no interest in commenting on speculation. However, we do ask that you please show respect and consideration for Stone’s family. Despite their unbearable grief, they agreed to donate Stone’s organs so that others may have a second chance at life.

Foltz was being kept alive while they worked with doctors to donate his organs after an alleged alcohol-fueled hazing incident on Thursday left him in critical condition.

Bowling Green State University placed the fraternity, Pi Kappa Alpha (PIKE) on interim suspension.

The Superintendent for Buckeye Valley High School, Andy Miller says Foltz graduated from the high school in 2019.

"Stone Foltz was a beloved member of the Buckeye Valley High School Class of 2019. He was a student-athlete but more importantly Stone was a friend to everyone who was blessed to know him. The Buckeye Valley community mourns the loss of this amazing young person and we stand ready to support

the Foltz family as they grieve the loss of Stone," said Miller in a statement.

The incident allegedly happened off-campus on Thursday.

The national fraternity on Saturday said described Thursday's activities as an "alleged incident of alcohol-related hazing at an off-campus event."

"The International Fraternity is horrified and outraged by this incident. The Fraternity has a zero-tolerance policy toward illegal activity, substance abuse, bullying, and hazing of any kind. Let us reiterate in the strongest terms: We refuse to defend or condone any behavior that creates dangerous environments or situations for our members or the larger campus community at any of our 200+ chapters in the United States and abroad," the Pi Kappa Alpha statement said.

The university says they are working with law enforcement who are taking the lead in the investigation.

On Saturday, the university announced they are meeting with student leaders to decide the short and long-term future of fraternity and sorority life at BGSU.

BGSU has an anti-hazing policy listed on its website. In part it reads:

Hazing is a Code of Student Conduct violation and a crime in Ohio. Hazing encompasses any action or activity which has the purpose or effect of inflicting physical or mental harm, embarrassment, or anxiety or which is a violation of law.