Bicyclist struck, seriously injured in Meriden crash

The victim suffered head and other injuries and was flown out by Life Star helicopter.

MERIDEN, Conn. — A bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash with a car in Meriden Friday afternoon.

Meriden Police say that at around 4 p.m. they responded to the crash on East Main Street. A male victim that had been on the bike was located and although conscious, he was obviously injured and incoherent, according to police. The victim had what appeared to be head trauma and multiple other injuries. Life Star air ambulance landed on the Meriden Green and the victim was flown to an area trauma unit.

As of 5:30 p.m., East Main Street was closed from St. Casimir Drive to Norwood Street and was expected to remain so for approximately 3 hours while the Accident Investigation Unit investigates.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.