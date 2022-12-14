'We have a moral obligation' | Biden calls again for assault-style weapons ban on Sandy Hook anniversary

Biden was using the Sandy Hook anniversary to renew his call for a ban on assault-style weapons like the one used in the Sandy Hook shooting.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — President Joe Biden marked the 10th anniversary of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, Wednesday with a renewed call for an assault weapons ban.

Twenty students and six teachers died in the massacre at the Newtown school which shocked the nation. Biden again called for a ban on assault-style weapons like the one used in the Sandy Hook shooting, as well as high-capacity magazines.

“We should have societal guilt for taking too long to deal with this problem,” Biden said in a statement. “We have a moral obligation to pass and enforce laws that can prevent these things from happening again. We owe it to the courageous, young survivors and to the families who lost part of their soul ten years ago to turn their pain into purpose."

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy represented the fifth district which included Newtown ten years ago. A month earlier, he had been elected to the senate to replace U.S. Senator Joe Lieberman.

Murphy said in a statement that he was sad for all that was lost, however, he is inspired and hopeful for all the grace and kindness that has grown out of tragedy, and for all that will come in the future.

"Those parents, and the community of Newtown, have chosen to rise from that tragedy and build dozens of efforts that have changed lives for the better all over our nation. And many in Newtown have helped build the modern anti-gun violence movement, that finally this summer achieved the first federal gun safety bill in almost thirty years."

"Today, we honor this painful anniversary with love and kindness, but also with a fierce commitment to stopping the uniquely American horror of gun violence in our communities,” said Attorney General William Tong in a statement. “In the ten years since that horrific tragedy, Connecticut has united in action behind some of the strongest, lifesaving gun safety laws in the nation. We cannot relent, and we will not go back.”

U.S. Rep. John B. Larson said in a statement, "A full decade has passed since 26 innocent lives were stolen at Sandy Hook Elementary, and my thoughts are with their families and friends today,” said Larson. “There have been more shootings across our nation than there are days in the year in 2022. We made progress when the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act was signed into law this year, and I commend Senators Blumenthal and Murphy for their dedicated efforts, but we must do more."

A choir tribute to the victims was released byThe Southern Connecticut State University Alumni Choir and the Spring Glen Church Choir Wednesday. “Prayer of the Children” was recorded performed in observance of the tenth anniversary of the Sandy Hook school shooting. Four of the educators who died at Sandy Hook Elementary were Southern alumnae: Principal Dawn Lafferty Hochsprung, teacher Anne Marie Murphy, school counselor Mary J. Sherlach, and teacher Victoria Soto.

