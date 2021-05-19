Biden speaks to US Coast Guard Academy graduates

This is Biden’s first commencement address to a military service academy

NEW LONDON, Conn. — President Joe Biden will deliver the keynote address during Wednesday's graduation ceremonies at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

The address will be the second time Biden has addressed a graduating class at the academy. He also served as the keynote speaker in 2013 while serving as vice president.

This is Biden’s first commencement address to a military service academy and his first official visit to Connecticut as president. Lyndon Johnson was the first president to speak at a Coast Guard graduation, addressing cadets in 1964.

At the beginning of the ceremony, Biden saluted as he began to walk through the cordon of cadets stretched across nearly half of the field to get to the stage. Soon after he took his place on the unshaded stage, cannons were fired 21 times.

The motto of the class of 2021 is “We are the future.”



Cadet First Class Sean Edward Seyller, who gave the cadet commencement address, said his class may not have all the answers. “But we have the passion, courage, perseverance to find them,” Seyller said, before ending his address: “Go class of ’21 and go Bears.”

Biden said there is no doubt that the class was ready to lead no what the mission might be.

Rear Admiral William Kelly, Superintendent of the Coast Guard Academy said many colleges were honoring both the class of 2020 and 2021 during their ceremonies as graduations were canceled due to the pandemic. He said that wasn't possible for the USCGA graduates last year, as those officers were currently standing duty.

