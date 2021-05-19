Biden in CT for USCGA graduation | Here are parking restrictions you can expect

As the city of New London continues preparing for graduation, police say several parking restrictions will be in effect Wednesday.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — The U.S. Coast Guard Academy will honor its Class of 2021 with commencement exercises on Wednesday.

The 104th Commencement ceremony will be held on Cadet Memorial Field at the USCGA in New London.

President Joe Biden will make his first trip to Connecticut since taking office, as he is set to deliver the keynote address.

“We are honored to host the Commander-in-Chief as we celebrate the accomplishments of the Class of 2021, the future leaders of the U.S. Coast Guard,” said Academy Superintendent Rear Adm. Bill Kelly. “It will be a memorable event for our community, as well as a great opportunity to showcase the Academy and the city of New London on a national stage.”

New London Police said several parking restrictions will be in effect on Wednesday.

Here's what you can expect.

Beginning at 5 a.m. on May 19, there will be NO PARKING in these locations:

River Ridge Road

Deshon Street

Nameaug Avenue

Oneco Avenue

Farnsworth Street

Winchester Road

Uncas Avenue

NO PARKING SIGNS WILL BE POSTED. Parking tickets will be issued and vehicles towed.

According to Captain Brian Wright, restrictions will remain in effect until later in the day, as New London Police see fit.

Riverside Park will also be closed to the public beginning at 5 a.m.

Assembly will be allowed at the following locations:

McKinley Park located at the corner of Williams Street and Crystal Avenue

Grass parcel on Williams Street just past Williams & Briggs Street overpass

Grass parcel located across from USCGA 's main gate

Individuals will not be permitted to congregate past the main gate.

New London police also noted that if members of the public wish to assemble in the designated areas, the following are not allowed for safety and security purposes.

No full masks/face-covering items of any sort may be worn

No signs utilizing sticks and/or posts

No backpacks and/or bags

No amplified noise device(s) or sticks/posts of any sort are permissible.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.