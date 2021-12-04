White House gives Connecticut's infrastructure a C- grade

White House issuing reports on states' infrastructure needs

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Biden White House is amplifying the push for its $2.3 trillion infrastructure package with state-by-state breakdowns showing the dire shape of roads, bridges, the power grid, and housing affordability.

The state summaries released Monday paint a bleak outlook for the world’s largest economy after years of repairs being deferred and delayed.

Connecticut received a grade of C-. The report highlighted commute times in the state have increased by 10.9% and said on average, each driver pays $711 per year in costs due to driving on roads in need of repair.

"From 2010 to 2020, Connecticut has experienced 15 extreme weather events, costing the state up to $5 billion in damages," the White House's Connecticut report said.

The reports show there are 7,300 miles of Michigan highway in poor condition. Damaged streets in North Carolina impose an average yearly cost of $500 on motorists. Iowa has 4,571 bridges needing repair. President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet Monday with lawmakers and can use the reports to show his plan would help their constituents.

This is what the White House's report said about Connecticut:

• ROADS AND BRIDGES:

$600 billion

In Connecticut - 248 bridges and over 2,100 miles of highway are in poor condition.

• PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION:

$85 billion

In Connecticut – 19% of trains and other transit vehicles in the state are past useful life.

People who take public transportation spend an extra 130.4% more time commuting

Non-White households are 2.1 times more likely to commute via public transportation.

• RESILIENT INFRASTRUCTURE:

$50 billion

In Connecticut - 15 extreme weather events since 2010 cost the state up to $5 billion in damages.

Improve infrastructure and support communities’ recovery from disaster.

• DRINKING WATER:

$111 billion

In Connecticut - $4 billion needed in additional funding over the next 20 years.

• HOUSING:

$200 billion to increase housing supply

In Connecticut - 237,000 renters in Connecticut spend more than 30%of their income on rent.

• BROADBAND:

$100 billion

In Connecticut - Almost 18% of residents have only one internet provider with broadband. Nearly 12% do not have an internet subscription.

• CAREGIVING:

$400 billion

In Connecticut - Older adults and people with disabilities need a home and community-based services.

• CHILD CARE:

$25 Billion

In Connecticut - Estimated $689 million needed for school maintenance and improvements.

44% of residents live in a childcare desert.

• MANUFACTURING:

$300 billion

In Connecticut - Manufacturers employ 161,000 workers or 9.5% of the state’s workforce.

• HOME ENERGY:

$213 billion

In Connecticut, the average low-income family spends 8-10% of their income on home energy costs. Upgrade low-income building improvements, and expanded tax credits to support home energy upgrades.

• CLEAN ENERGY JOBS:

$180 Billion

In Connecticut, 42,455 people working in clean energy. The plan would invest in creating more good-paying union jobs advancing clean energy production by extending and expanding tax credits for clean energy generation, carbon capture and sequestration, and clean energy manufacturing.

• VETERANS HEALTH:

$18 billion

In Connecticut, over 184,000 veterans, 7.4% of whom are women and 56.8% of whom are over the age of 65. The plan would improve the infrastructure of VA health care facilities.

