Big E announces return with no COVID-19 restrictions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass — The Big E is aiming at a sense of normalcy for fairgoers as they announced today they'll be returning this year without COVID-19 restrictions.

The dates for the 2021 Big E are September 17-October 3.

The Big E was officially announced as returning today, juxtapositioning itself with the end of Massachusetts's State of Emergency Order, put in place during the pandemic.

Massachusetts is one of the leading states in the country with high vaccination rates along with the rest of New England. The state has been easing restrictions as cases continue to decline.

"Our goal is to put on the best show ever," said Gene Cassidy, CEO of the Eastern States Exposition.

Cassidy said new rides and food will be coming and will be announced at a later date.

“Our thanks go out to Mass. Governor Charlie Baker, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Mayor Reichelt and a special thank you to West Springfield’s Director of Public Health Jeanne Galloway, who has been working closely with us as we all navigated the many phases of the Massachusetts re-opening process," added Cassidy.

Organizers ask people who are unvaccinated to wear a mask.

They aren't the only fair and festival to return this year. Several local fairs have also announced their dates including the Berlin Fair, Durham Fair, and Four Town Fair.

