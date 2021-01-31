Big snow storm expected to hit Connecticut Monday into Tuesday

Some parts of the state could get more than a foot of snow

HARTFORD, Conn — Residents are getting ready for a major snowstorm that is expected to blanket most of the state with more than a foot of snow. However, depending on the storm's track we may see an icy mix

A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for the entire state for Monday / Tuesday. Snow could start as early as Monday morning for southwest CT but may take until Monday afternoon before filling into the rest of the state.

The heaviest snow will be Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. There is also a chance that the snow could mix with and or change to sleet and rain for a brief period late Monday night before changing back to snow by Tuesday morning across SE CT.

So right now the possibility for widespread 8-10" is possible with some localized smaller amounts like in SE CT.

If the storm tracks closer to the coast then more of CT could see that icy mix, if the storm tracks further off-shore than coastal CT could get the heaviest snow. There is still plenty of wiggle room for changes in the storm track. We'll adjust as needed and get more specific throughout the rest of this weekend.

“We’ve been watching this storm for days and will adjust our plan accordingly,” said Eversource President of Regional Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom. “The forecasts call for large amounts of snow and high winds, which may make travel conditions challenging for the crews. We’re checking our equipment and supplies and staging the crews at our work centers across the state to ensure we’re ready to repair any damage we may see from this storm. We also remind customers that restorations may take longer as we ensure the safety of our employees and customers while continuing to work under the challenging conditions related to the pandemic.”

AAA was preparing for the storm after a string of cold days. They said calls for dead batteries were higher than usual because more vehicles are sitting idle for days or weeks at a time because of COVID-19.

“The cold has been killing car batteries for days and now AAA expects the snow to ‘pile on’ to the number of calls we get from stranded members,” says Amy Parmenter, spokesperson for AAA in greater Hartford. “AAA is encouraging anyone who can stay home during the height of the storm to do so. For those who must be on the road, it is critical that their vehicles are winter road ready and that they take every precaution to get where they are going as safely as possible.”

AAA Winter Weather Driving Tips:

According to research by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, winter storms, bad weather and sloppy road conditions are a factor in nearly half a million crashes and more than 2,000 road deaths every winter.

Slow down – whenever there’s a change in conditions, it’s critical that all drivers adjust their driving behaviors accordingly

The Red Cross had these reminders

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO