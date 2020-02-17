x
Big turnout expected at latest hearing on vaccine exemption

The legislation is expected to be one of the most closely watched bills of this year's short, three-month legislative session.
FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2020, photo, a syringe with influenza vaccine inside heads for its mark during a flu vaccination at Eastfield College in Mesquite, Texas. A second wave of flu is hitting the U.S., turning this season into one of the nastiest flu seasons for kids in a decade. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. — A large turnout is expected once again on the latest proposal in Connecticut to eliminate the state's religious exemptions from certain vaccines for public school students. 

The General Assembly's Public Health Committee is scheduled to hold a public hearing Wednesday on this year's bill. 

The legislation is expected to be one of the most closely watched bills of this year's short, three-month legislative session. 

Hundreds of vaccine skeptics and religious rights advocates already rallied outside the state Capitol on the opening day of the General Assembly earlier this month, demanding legislators oppose any efforts to end the exemption.  