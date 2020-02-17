Big turnout expected at latest hearing on vaccine exemption

The legislation is expected to be one of the most closely watched bills of this year's short, three-month legislative session.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A large turnout is expected once again on the latest proposal in Connecticut to eliminate the state's religious exemptions from certain vaccines for public school students.

The General Assembly's Public Health Committee is scheduled to hold a public hearing Wednesday on this year's bill.

