Big Y extends price freeze until September

Big Y first announced the effort back in May and its Chief Operating Officer said the program was in response to this being a critical time for customers.

HARTFORD, Conn. — In an effort to help customers struggling financially due to COVID-19's impact, Big Y Foods announced on its website that it was extending the price freeze on thousands of items across its New England stores.

The supermarket's price freeze will remain in place through September 2.

Big Y first announced the effort back in May and its Chief Operating Officer said the program was in response to this being a critical time for customers.

"We wanted to recognize that with more than just words of support,” COO Michael D’Amour explained. “We have all been though a tough period, and there are certainly challenges ahead, but we felt it was time to do more to help.”

The freeze included 10,000 items in May, now the date expansion will also stretch is capacity to include 15,000 items.

According to the initial release, some freeze list prices may even go down during the period, but none will go up.

Shoppers can also expect more items to be added to the list.

“We are going to do more,” D’Amour said. “Our customers are like family to us and we want to help them and the communities we serve.”

Some items currently on the freeze list include: