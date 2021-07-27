Biggest Legoland opens in New York

Legoland New York opened on July 4 in Goshen, New York, and includes installments made designed and made in Enfield!



It all started with some tiny pieces and a big dream for Lego designer Erik Varszegi.



“I’ll prepare the digital files, and pass that on to our builders,” explained Varszegi. “And they’ll basically put it together, brick by brick.”



Varszegi has been a designer for LEGO for 26 years and spearheaded the life-size Lego models for Legoland, including a large taxi that's on its way to the



“This is our North American headquarters, so we are building models that are in the park,” said Lego Senior Manager, Amanda Madore. “There are a few other models that can see there that have been here and designed in Connecticut.”



The best part though isn't the park, but the memories made by Lego.



“It’s so just evergreen, so a lego brick that your grandparent or your dad or mom built 40 years ago, still is relevant and works with the LEGO sets that you buy today,” said Madore. “It can really be anything. You can build a set with instructions, or you just can get a pile of bricks and build something like a lego taxi or anything else that a kid’s imagination can dream of.”