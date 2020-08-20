Bike shops see a boom in business as people pick up bicycling as a hobby during the pandemic

For one shop there has been one problem - the stock has been limited and manufacturing has been behind.

WINDHAM, Conn. — The pandemic has left many places closed and people out of jobs, but for one particular business, they have seen a surge in profit.

Pedal Power said they have been letting their customers know most of their bike racks are empty now and that is because people are choosing to ride bikes as a new hobby during the pandemic.

For months on end, people were cooped up in their homes during the quarantine as the state law mandated social distancing.

Before phase one started, restaurants, hair salons, and movie theaters were closed.

Instead, nature became everyone's calling as a reason to get out.

"People were quarantined and had nothing else to do ya know so the first thing they think of is hey let’s ride bikes like we used to," said George Sfakios of Pedal Power.

Pedal Power said they get customers almost every day wanting to purchase a bike or parts to a bike they already own, but there has been one problem - the stock has been limited and manufacturing has been behind.

"Once people realized they couldn’t buy new bikes, everyone started dragging in all of their old bikes that they just had lying around in the shed, in the basements, and in their garages. So all of those older six, seven, and eight-speed parts needed refurbishing or replacement do what already existed kind of sold out as well," added Sfakios.

The Airline State Park Trail in East Hampton has been a popular spot for bicyclists.

"I guess it’s just a way to do something away from other people and it’s fun," said Ryan Nealon of Norwich.

For Doug McCormick, he said before the pandemic, he has always enjoyed riding his bike but found himself being on the trail even more during the quarantine.