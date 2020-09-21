Amid pandemic, Bikers Against Animal Cruelty still on a mission to help animals

Sunday, they held their annual Shelter Run, delivering badly needed food and other items. But BAAC is in need as well. You can help.

WINDHAM, Conn. — Bikers Against Animal Cruelty is on a mission to help animals in need.

"We are a group of passionate motorcycle enthusiasts who happen to have animal care deep within ourselves," said Les Archer, vice president of the group.

They raise money to pay for vet bills, show up to court during animal abuse cases, and collect donations for shelters around the state.

"Food, blankets, bleach, crates, anything that was donated to us, anything they need," said Joseph Ceniccola, road captain of Bikers Against Animal Cruelty.

Sunday, they held their annual shelter run where dozens of them hand-delivered those items.

"It's so great because they asked us what we needed and we're always short of canned food for the dogs that's always the high

point of their day and they brought us an enormous stack of canned food, and treats," said Joan Lamont, a Windham animal control officer.

Windham Animal Control was one of the places that received a large donation. Due to the pandemic, there's a serious need for the donations, which come from the public.

"With everything going on people have lost their jobs or not working as much so it's definitely a lot more need for food and cleaning supplies for the shelters and rescues that are in Connecticut," said Greg Belcher, president of the group.

However, the organization itself is also in need.

"We've had to cancel every major fundraiser that we've had," said Archer. "Just like every other aspect of every other non-profit organization, we need more help as well. we're out here trying to do what we can for the animals," he said.

Still, they plan on helping shelters and rescues, with the hope that one day their help won't be needed at all.