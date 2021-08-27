'Bikers for Babies' makes a run to deliver much-needed mother’s milk

It is there were 11 members of the all woman’s Moving Violations Motorcycle Club who rode in to pick up breast milk from ProHealth and make the trip to Newton, Mass.

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — The rev of the engines was a welcome sound at ProHealth Physicians Glastonbury offices.

It is there were 11 members of the all woman’s Moving Violations Motorcycle Club who rode in to pick up breast milk from ProHealth and make the trip to Newton, Massachusetts to a milk bank for processing.

The team of bikers calls the ride “Bikers for Babies” because breast milk is vital for helping premature infants in hospitals around the region.

Peg Preble, a member of the Moving Violations Motorcycle club said while sitting on her Honda 750, “any day to ride is a good day, to begin with but if you can do something more with it is a doubly good day.”

The team of motorcycle riders was joined by Dr. Benito Alvarez, the president and CEO of Pro-Health Physicians who is an avid rider himself.

Alvarez said, “just to give you a scale of what this can do, to date we have collected over nine thousand ounces (of breast milk) and each ounce can provide three feedings for a kid… so it’s lifesaving for many of them.”

The trip to Newton is around 100 miles and longtime Moving Violations Motorcycle Club member Marjorie Charney, who still rides at age 73 said, “It cost so much money to ship this (milk) and we love doing it, we’re out on our bikes and it’s just wonderful.”

After loading the back of his bike with the cooled containers of mother’s milk and then attaching bungee cords down, Dr. Alvarez added, “we are actually doing a good thing for little babies who need it.”

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.