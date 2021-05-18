Bill declaring racism a public health crisis clears Senate

The legislation, designated Senate Bill 1 to underscore its importance, passed the Democratic-controlled Senate 30-5.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A wide-ranging bill that declares racism a public health crisis has cleared the Connecticut Senate with bipartisan support.

During Tuesday's debate, proponents contend the problem was exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic and needs to finally be addressed given the long-standing health care disparities in Connecticut.

It now awaits action in the House of Representatives. Under the bill, a commission will document the impact of racism on public health and come up with a strategic plan to eliminate health disparities and inequities.

