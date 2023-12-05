Bill would help prevent tragedies like the suicidal death of a 19-year-old Shelton sailor

The family of Xavier Sandor joined Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy at Shelton’s Veterans Memorial Park Friday.

SHELTON, Conn. — More than a year after 19-year-old Navy sailor Xavier Sandor of Shelton died by suicide while stationed onboard a reportedly uninhabitable ship, his family joined Connecticut senators Friday to unveil legislation they hope will prevent other sailors from living in conditions they say caused depression without proper support.

The young man Mary Graft and John Sandor raised who graduated from Shelton High School in 2020 and entered the Navy wasn’t the same once serving in the Navy, living on board the U.S.S George Washington while it was stationed in Virginia for years-long servicing including construction.

“He was happy all the time. Always smiling, helpful. Would help anybody,” said Mary Graft, Xavier’s mother. “Played football. Always playing with his little brother.”

One of John Sandor’s proudest moments: watching the 5-year-old he enrolled in martial arts blossom into a black belt at age 10 and travel to Texas for a national competition.

“He did this grueling three-hour test with flying colors and then he moved on to become a second-degree blackbelt before he got into football,” John Sandor said.

Mr. Sandor, now forced to fight after Xavier turned 19 and became one of three sailors that died by suicide last year within days of one another onboard the U.S.S. George Washington.

“I promised him when we were in a Virginia funeral home before he was shipped back to Connecticut that I would fight for him as I was holding his bandaged head,” he said.

“No young man should have been living on that ship,” said U.S. Senator Chris Murphy Friday at Shelton’s Veterans Memorial Park.

The ship had been stationed in Virginia for years-long servicing involving ongoing construction.

“No running water. No electricity. No television. No heating, no air conditioning. It was hazardous, unhealthy, uninhabitable,” said U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal

Xavier told his parents he would opt to sleep in his car some nights and a Navy report revealed a two-month backlog for behavioral health appointments.

Mr. Sandor added,” To defend their country, they should have better accommodations than a prisoner.”

The Navy continues to investigate more than a year later.

Senators Blumenthal and Murphy are introducing a bill in the U.S. Senate in Xavier’s name that would require off-site living accommodations for sailors in similar circumstances and better access to mental health supports. The Seaman Xavier Sandor Support for Sailors Act is a major victory in Mr. Sandor’s fight.

“I made hundreds of phone calls to the senator, the Pentagon, whoever I could think would help,” he said.

But no matter how fierce, victories in this battle only go so far.

“It’s a battle every day for the rest of our lives,” the couple said.

Blumenthal said the bill is tied to the National Defense Authorization Bill, which Congress passes annually.

