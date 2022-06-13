Framework of bipartisan gun safety bill includes protections for victims of domestic violence

It would close what's known as the "boyfriend loophole."

CONNECTICUT, USA — The framework of the bipartisan gun safety bill includes provisions aimed at protecting victims of domestic violence.

Advocates say it could save lives.

"When victims' abusers have access to firearms, they are five times more likely to die. So removing that access to firearms is incredibly important," said Mary-Jane Foster, president and CEO of Interval House.

As the law stands now domestic abusers who have been married to their victims, lived with them, or had children with them are banned from owning guns. But that doesn't include dating or intimate partners.

It's known as the "boyfriend loophole" and lawmakers are now looking to close it.

"We work with many, many victims and survivors who have been abused, are being stalked, being harassed continually by their former intimate partners," Foster said.

Interval house and the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence are two organizations that work to end domestic violence in our state. They said closing this loophole is critical because people can experience abuse in all different kinds of relationships.

"I think this legislation in particular really catches up to wear society is in terms of social norms and what's socially acceptable and I think that's a great part of this law," said Meghan Scanlon, CEO of the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

This provision already exists in Connecticut, but it would help strengthen it, by making it law across the U.S.

It's been proposed before. Just last month, Senator Richard Blumenthal led a hearing on a similar act named after Lori Jackson, an Oxford mom who was shot and killed by her estranged husband in 2014.

Her sister, Kacey Mason, spoke at that hearing about the impact this law could have.

"It would have saved her life. It's too late for Lori, but this law can and will make a difference in another family's story," she said.

The agreement unveiled this week would also add the names of convicted domestic abusers or those with restraining orders against them to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

"The goal obviously is to make it easier to identify and then disqualify individuals from owning a firearm or possessing a firearm," Scanlon said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and needs help there is a 24/7 hotline, (888) 774-2900 that you can call or text.

There are more resources at CCADV and Interval House.

