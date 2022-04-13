Bird flu, inflation impacting sale and production of eggs in Connecticut as holidays approach

The D&D Market in Wethersfield store manager said egg prices are reaching levels not seen in many years as bird flu impacts the industry.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — The price of eggs at grocery stores across the state has been increasing due to bird flu impacting many farms across the country.

“It’s kind of a perfect storm right now. Obviously, Easter, probably being one of the biggest, if not the biggest egg purchasing holidays with all the baking going on even just coloring eggs,” Jordan Tipson with D&D Market in Wethersfield said. “It’s tough for a small business like us but we’re doing the best that we can.”

He said the price of a carton of jumbo dozen eggs is around $5. He said it does typically fluctuate throughout the year, but this is a price he said hasn’t been seen in maybe six years.

Limited supply and high prices are contributing factors. Bird flu is another. Hershal Tyles with Mitlitsky Eggs in Lebanon says nearly 16 million chickens have been de-populated countrywide as the virus spreads. He said it hasn’t impacted their Connecticut facility, but one he works within Delaware lost more than 1.5 million birds.

“We’re coming into two holidays, major holidays, we’re talking Easter and Passover. Both are very big holidays, so this is like a perfect storm for eggs,” he said.

The “perfect storm” they both describe is also due to a number of other factors like inflation and transportation issues. The cost of diesel fuel is high and there is a driver shortage. He said the price of grain has more than doubled as well as other egg materials like cartons, slats, and boxes.

“We use close to 4,000 gallons of diesel a week so when you double that, our costs it’s quite a bit of money and that affects everybody,” Tyles said. “If we were getting sometimes four, five loads for one farm a week and they could not get the drivers for it, some weeks you would get two, three loads.”

He said when a flock is wiped out, it takes another 20 weeks to start over. Tipson said his supplier has been impacted by bird flu. He said the number of shipments they receive has lessened.

“It’s certainly a sticker shock for some customers when coming in,” he said.

As the holidays pass, they say expect prices to go back down. Tyles also recommends getting shopping done in one trip to save time.

Many smaller grocery stores and egg producers in the state tell FOX61 they are not seeing the impacts of bird flu at the moment. The USDA said in a statement many stores have been planning for the Easter/Passover egg rush before the virus emerged.

