For a small business in Old Lyme, a surge on the water

OLD LYME, Conn. — “We are setting records,” said Gene Chmiel, the owner of Black Hall Outfitters.

For the past 12 years Chmiel has been running the marina and gear store that offers all things paddle sports and with the grips of Covid-19 still in our midst, Black Hall has been the beneficiary of the stay close to home economy.

“People aren’t traveling,” Chmiel said, “People just want to be human again, they want to get outside and doing something, it’s one the things you can still do.”

For the entire Summer season, Black Hall has been renting stand up paddle boars and kayaks to visitors from all over the region – sales of each are even more impressive.

Chmiel noted that, on the retail side, sales of paddle board and kayaks are more than he can ever remember. “We could sell 20 boards and kayaks every single day,” Chmiel said ,”nobody can keep up with the retail demand.”