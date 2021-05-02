Black History is Connecticut History: The Series, Events, and More

Here you'll find a compilation of our new sit-down series with Connecticut leaders, as well as information for Black History Month events across the state.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Black History Month celebrates the voices, stories, and contributions of African Americans to U.S. history. The month of February is a time to remember, reflect and celebrate that excellence.

In this article, you'll find a compilation of our new sit-down series with Connecticut leaders, as well as information for Black History Month events across the state.

Black History is Connecticut History:





Stories across the state:

Events:

West Hartford Community Conversation Series

The Noah Webster House and West Hartford Historical Society is collaborating with other local organizations to offer two virtual programs that honor Black History Month by paying tribute to the generations of African Americans who struggled with adversity to achieve full citizenship in American society.

February 10th from 6:30-8 p.m.: “Where Do We Go From Here? The Transformation of Unity Green"

Click here to register in advance. The Zoom meeting link will be emailed to you a day or two prior to the event.

Thursday, February 25, 2021 from 6:30-8 p.m.: “How The 1619 Project Informs Health Inequity & COVID-19.”



Click here to register in advance.

African Americans and the Impact of the Great Migration

The Weston Historical Society in Weston, CT is hosting the virtual lecture in honor of Black History Month with guest presenter, Dr. Stacey Close of Eastern Connecticut State University.

Lecture takes place via Zoom on Wednesday, February 24 at 6:30 p.m. The event is free but those interested in attending must register here.

Impact of Racism Virtual Panel

Yard Goats Foundation to host a virtual panel on February 18 at 6:30 p.m. in observance of Black History Month.

Tiffany Young, Executive Director of the Hartford Yard Goats Foundation, will moderate a discussion on challenges, achievements, and personal experiences amidst the backdrop of the larger national discussion on systemic racism. Registrants will have the opportunity to ask questions throughout the discussion. Panelists include:

Sean L. Gibson, Executive Director, Josh Gibson Foundation

Clyde McDoughty, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics and

Recreation, Bowie State University

Jonathon O'Neil Cole, CEO/Founding Partner, Pendulum

Scot X. Esdaile, President, Connecticut State Conference of NAACP Branch/NAACP National Board Member Chairman/State of Connecticut Boxing Commission, NAACP

Nichelle Mullins, President & CEO, Charter Oak Health Center

Doug Glanville, Baseball Analyst, Multi-Media Journalist, Educator, Author, Speaker, Advocate, and Retired MLB Player, ESPN/ MLB

In recognition of #BlackHistoryMonth, the YG Foundation invites you to a virtual panel: The Impact of Racism. Hosted by Tiffany Young, with an esteemed panel of guests. Click below to register. Limited to 100 guests, will also be streamed on FB Live.



👉🏻 https://t.co/CDo0ILLa14 pic.twitter.com/oy4DXS6DCY — Hartford Yard Goats (@GoYardGoats) February 2, 2021

Black History Story Times at New Haven Free Public Library

Monday, February 1, 8, and 22nd at 10 a.m.

Each Monday story time for the month of February we will be reading a picture book based on an important figure in Black History. Click here for details.

Step Afrika! Presented by the Shubert Theatre in New Haven

Monday-Friday, February 1-5, 5-5:30 p.m.

Step Afrika! is a five-part series that introduces the history and tradition of stepping through instruction and performance videos. Click here for more information.

*The following events are hosted by Gateway Community College*

African American History Virtual Trivia Gameshow

February 8th from 6-7 p.m.

Introduction to Social Justice Training

February 16th & 18th from 2-3:15 p.m.

This two-part training unpacks and educates participants toward discovery and truth seeking in the world in which they live.

Panel for Peace & Solidarity II: Moving America Forward

February 22nd from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

African American Contributions/Inventions to America and the World

February 24th from 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

This discussion is hosted by Probate Judge and Gateway CC adjunct faculty member Clifton Graves.

For more information and access to all virtual events, click here or visit Gateway’s Facebook page.

Looking to support a Black-owned business this month?