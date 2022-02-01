Black History Month events held across Connecticut

From films, concerts, plays, and lectures, events across the state are being held to honor Black History Month.

CONNECTICUT, USA — February 1 marks the beginning of Black History Month, honored across the country and in Connecticut.

Below are events residents can take part in to understand Black history on a local level and its impacts in the United States, from films, concerts, plays, lectures, and events are held across the state.

Feb. 1

Bridgeport

Actor and playwright Tenisi Davis will present a staged reading of a new play "They Are Only Dead, If They Are Forgotten" followed by a master class workshop. The story is inspired by true events and the oral history of Black American experience from the time of slavery to the past, the Klein Memorial Auditorium said.

Admission to the event is free. The play will take place from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m., followed by the workshop session from 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. No registration is necessary.

Fairfield

The Fairfield University Art Museum presents "Adger Cowans: Sense and Sensibility."

Adger Cowans (American, b. 1936) is a celebrated photographer whose wide-ranging work includes the civil rights movement, jazz musicians, landscape, and artistic studies of the human form, water, and light. He is also one of the founding members of Kamoinge, a Black photographers collective whose mission is to ‘Honor, document, preserve and represent the history and culture of the African Diaspora with integrity and respect for humanity through the lens of Black Photographers.’

The exhibit will run until June 18.

Hartford

ArtWalk at the Hartford Public Library is holding an exhibit titled "The Adornment Series: Images of Empowerment" by Michelle Thomas. The exhibit will run until Feb. 19.

Hartford's own Michelle Thomas creates large scale works that use ceramic mask making techniques and found objects to create sculptural portrayals of people of African descent in the United States in order to connect these communities to deeper, more diverse, ancestral roots before slavery and combat imagery that denigrates the history of Black people in America. Thomas writes, "armed with an empowering narrative, the purpose of this body of work is to offer solutions to reverse psychological imprisonment with positive imagery."

A mask-making workshop will be held on Feb. 12 from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Also in Hartford, at the Amistad Center for Art & Culture at the Wadsworth Atheneum, there is a free online event on Feb. 1 called "Buses Are a Comin': Conversation with Charles Person, an Original Freedom Rider."

Running to April 3 is an exhibit called "Changing Lanes: Mobility in Connecticut," aimed at demonstrating the barriers that African Americans faced in Connecticut.

The Hartford Stage will be presenting Pearl Cleage's "Angry, Raucous & Shamelessly Gorgeous," which tells the story of four African American women in their 20s, 40s, and 60s who offer their unique perspective on feminism, art, and activism.

You can learn more about the performance, which runs through Feb. 6, here.

New Britain

The New Britain Museum of American Art has an ongoing collection titled "People and Places in America, the 1960s to Today"

Coming of age in the mid-1900s during the Civil Rights Movement, groundbreaking artists including Romare Beardon, Elizabeth Catlett, Jacob Lawrence, Faith Ringgold, Betye Saar, and Jaune Quick-to-See Smith create work that brings awareness to struggle in American life while also celebrating the rich diversity of their cultural heritage. Using collage, assemblage, and abstraction to fragment their compositions, these artists imbue their works–and the people and places depicted–with a sense of tension and transformation.

The exhibit runs until May 1.

New London

City Council President Pro Temp Reona Dyess will lead a ceremony kicking off Black History Month events in the city with the raising of the Pan African flag at 4:30 p.m. on the steps of City Hall.

The ceremony will open with remarks by Dyess. Mayor Michael Passero will also make remarks. City of New London Poet Laureate Josh Brown will recite a poem.

Adwoa Bandele-Asante will lead the singing of ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing,’ as two city youths raise the Pan African flag.

Stratford

The Arts Alliance of Stratford will present the "Through Our Eyes: A Celebration of Local Black Artists" held now to Feb. 18.

West Hartford

Playhouse on Park is presenting "Five Guys Named Moe," a Clarke Peters musical that pays homage to the songs of Louis Jordan. There are also talkbacks with the cast after Sunday matinees. The show runs from Jan. 26 to Feb. 27.

Feb. 2

Bridgeport

The Bijou Theater is screening "Summer of Soul", a documentary regarding the 1969 Harlem Cultural festival. The show is part of the "Music on Film Series - Celebrating Black History Month."

All ages are welcomed. The show begins at 7 p.m. Learn more here.

West Hartford

President Emeritus Walter Harrison of the University of Hartford will host a talk "'Only the Ball Was White': The Negro Leagues and Their Place in American History."

Baseball both reflects American culture and helps to shape it. Black Americans have been playing baseball as long as White Americans, but only recently have their experiences and records been captured for a broader base of Americans. This three-part series invites you to learn about the origins of Black baseball in the 19th century, its widespread popularity from 1920 into the 1950s, and its decline after the Major Leagues were integrated. Driven from Major League Baseball in the 1880s by the Jim Crow spirit that was a reaction to Reconstruction after the Civil War, Black Americans founded professional teams and leagues of their own. President Emeritus Walter Harrison will discuss owners like Rube Foster, Effa Manley, Cumberland Posey, and Gus Greenlee, and the players who brought joy, passion, and laughter to Black Americans all over the country. We will look at some of the greatest players ever.



The lecture is virtual and will be held Feb. 2, 9, and 16.

New Britain

The New Britain Museum of American Art will host a Black History Month gallery talk with Lisa Williams. The event is from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

New Haven

A lecture titled “Critical Race Theory: What It Is and What It Isn’t” will be held by retired Connecticut Superior Court Judge Angela C. Robinson at 1 p.m. in the Adanti Student Center Ballroom at Southern Connecticut State University.

The event is free to attend. Learn more and RSVP here.

Manchester

For Feb. 2 and Feb. 16, the Funny Bone Comedy Club at the Buckland Hills Mall will present Marshall Brandon & Big Regg. Shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Crowds are 21 years or older.

Ridgefield

The Ridgefield Playhouse will screen "Summer of Soul," a documentary regarding the 1969 Harlem Cultural festival. The show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 3

Danbury

The Danbury Library will present Len Cabral for "Weaving Words Connecticut Cultures," a virtual show for teens. The show runs from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Waterbury

Actress Tammy Denease will stop by the Silas Bronson Library in Waterbury. She'll be portraying Sarah Margu in a one woman virtual show. Margu was on the Amistad as a captive child. The show is for all ages and runs from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 4

Bridgeport

The Bijou Theater presents "Bridgeport, This is Us! A Celebration of African American Musicians."

Performers include Darian Cunning, James Moss, Chris Stanley & Thom Adams, Mark Matthew, The Steve Clarke Band with Pat Marafiote, MDIII/Michael Dunham, Janice Dempsey, Tiffany T’Zelle Wilson and Nate Barnes.

The show begins at 8 p.m. Learn more here.

Ledyard

Smokey Robinson will perform at Foxwood's Resort Casino's Grand Theater beginning at 8 p.m.

Montville

Earth, Wind & Fire will perform a concert beginning at 8 p.m. It is a rescheduled event with the original date of Dec. 10. Tickets that were already purchased for the December event will be honored. Learn more here.

Norwich

The Donald Oat Theater will present a tribute to Nine Simone starting Kyndra Joi and the Miss Lottie's Café Band.

The show begins at 8 p.m. Learn more here.

More events will be added.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.





