For Black History Month, Nutmeg Big Brothers Big Sisters encourage everyone to a mark on history

"We want people to remember that each of us has the ability to make history in ways that are powerfully impactful in our lives," Andy Fleischmann with NBBBS said.

HARTFORD, Conn — Struggles during the COVID-10 pandemic have hit everyone from businesses to families. For Nutmeg Big Brothers Big Sisters (NBBBS), the need for adult volunteers is still needed.

Andy Fleischmann with NBBBS told FOX61 on Thursday the transition from in-person meet-ups to online due to the pandemic was quick pivots with mentors and kids.

"We have great programming going, making sure families and kids and volunteers known we're still here and the need is greater than ever," said Fleischmann.

The organization strives to make meaningful, professionally supported matches between adult volunteers (“Bigs”) and children (“Littles”), ages 6 through 18, in 132 cities and towns across the state. Its mission is to provide children in need with mentors who help them reach their highest potential.

For Black History Month, NBBBS is encouraging everyone to make their own mark on history.

"We want people to remember that each of us has the ability to make history in ways that are powerfully impactful in our lives," Fleischmann said. "Being a mentor is one of those ways.

Fleischmann said this month in particular, they wanted to highlight the need for more people of color among volunteers. He cited that a third of the children they serve in Hartford are Puerto Rican or Latinx, but less than a third of the volunteers are.