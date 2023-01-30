2023 Black History Month events in Connecticut

From concerts, to lectures, to interactive workshops: Here's how you can celebrate Black History Month in Connecticut

CONNECTICUT, USA — February 1 marks the beginning of Black History Month, honored across the country and in Connecticut.

Below are events residents can take part in to understand Black history on a local level and its impacts in the United States, from films, concerts, plays, lectures, and events held across the state.

Karsonya Wise Whitehead, PhD, will deliver the 2023 Martin Luther King, Jr. convocation lecture on February 9 at Fairfield University. The event will begin at 7 p.m. at the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts. The convocation is free and open to the public. The theme for the observance is "Social Justice Now." Learn more about the event here.

The East Hartford Public Library is holding two events in February. First, on February 16, people are invited to celebrate the traditions and rhythms of African Diasporic drumming in a percussion workshop. The event begins at 7 p.m. You can register for this event here. The second event is on February 23 and is a Living History program with Kevin Johnson portraying Private William Webb. The story is told from an emotional and exciting first-person perspective that illustrates the struggle of African-Americans in the Colored Infantry during the Civil War. The event begins at 4 p.m. You can register for a reminder here.

The Greater Refuge Church of Christ will hold its 2023 Black History program on February 24, beginning at 7 p.m. They are located at 370 Garden Street in Hartford. The pastor will be Apostle Arlonzo Boswell. The program will feature the University of Hartford Gospel Choir and an artist collective. The event is free to attend and the church welcomes donations.

The NAACP of Greater Waterbury and the Waterbury Black Democratic Club presents their annual 2023 Black History Kickoff Celebration on January 29. The event will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be held at Veterans memorial hall at 235 Grad Street.

The Urban League of Greater Hartford is presenting its annual Black History Month Celebration at the Mark Twain House & Museum on February 9. The event will run from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The theme for 2023 is "A Legacy Revealed | A Glimpse of Hope," which is an in-person experience showcasing the achievements and contributions of African-American, Afro-Caribbean, and Afro-Latino cultures in the Hartford area through an interactive exhibit, entertainment, and an awards ceremony. Learn more about the event here.

The Enfield Congregational, United Church of Christ is collaborating with Opera House Players in presenting A Black History Month Concert: Celebrating Music of the African-American Tradition. The event will take place on February 15, beginning at 7 p.m. The concert will showcase the talents of entertainers performing music that rose from the African-American tradition. Learn more about the event here.

