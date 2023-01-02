New England Air Museum celebrates Tuskegee Airmen this Black History Month

A new exhibit in the works focuses on the Airmen and their families.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — The staff and supporters of the New England Air Museum are putting in the installations now for what is called, "The Tuskegee Airmen: Their Untold Stories."

“This is just the beginning of the largest exhibit we’ve ever done here at the museum,” said Nick Hurley the curator of the New England Air Museum.

The exhibit won’t officially open until June 3rd but it's already in motion; the display hangar at the museum boasts a number of pictures and artifacts, plus a short film about the Tuskegee Airmen era.

Stephanie Abrams, the president, and CEO of the New England Air Museum said the Tuskegee Airmen exhibit is all about pride.

"We are pouring our hearts and our souls into this exhibit,” said Abrams. "This exhibit will demonstrate who the Tuskegee Airmen were and how they changed the world."

Lt. Colonel Harry Stewart is among the Tuskegee Airmen highlighted in the new exhibit. Speaking to 98-year-old Stewart by Zoom from his Bloomfield Hills, Michigan home, he said black men and women in aviation have come a long way since his days flying daring combat missions over Europe.

"Today we have the head of the U.S Air Force is a black man," said Stewart, "We have black captains flying overseas on 747’s so there has been a big change."

Hurley said the Tuskegee Airmen continued and eventually earned their place in history and that story deserves to be told.

