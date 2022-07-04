Black law students and retired judge react to Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation as supreme court justice and the impact it will have on history

With a history spanning more than 200 years, Judge Jackson will be the sixth woman and first black woman on the United States Supreme Court.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONNECTICUT, USA — Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will be the first Black woman to sit on the nation's highest court. President Biden nominated her to serve, and on Thursday, the Senate confirmed in a 53 to 47 vote.

For some, this is more than a moment.

"Just being a part of history, being in law school, seeing the first black woman on the supreme court just showcases our excellence and all we can do," proudly explained Fontaine Chambers, QU Black Law Student Association.

"To see this first hand, it's groundbreaking," added Erica Blue, QU Black Law Student Association.

Members of Quinnipiac University's Black Law Student Association explained that Judge Jackson's confirmation is a motivation that'll go on for generations.

"My grandkids will be able to see her in this position and they'll know, look how far we've come," said Blue with a smile on her face. "We belong in these spaces, and we can be there too."

With a history spanning more than 200 years, Judge Jackson will be the sixth woman and first black woman on the United States Supreme Court.

Retired Connecticut Superior Court judge Angela Robinson said the occasion is worth noting.

"In the 150 years black women have been working as lawyers in the bar, she will be the first one to make it to the highest court in the land," explained Robinson.

Robinson is a visiting law professor at Quinnipiac University. She stressed that this had been a long time coming; however, it shouldn't be the last.

"We have to make sure we follow her with someone else."

Chambers agreed and said it's all about representation and the lasting impact it leaves. Especially with Judge Jackson, as she

"Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation is just a testament to the barriers that she's breaking and paving," passionately explained Chambers.

Jackson will be sworn in as an associate justice after Justice Stephen Breyer retires this summer. For CT Cultured, Raquel Harrington; FOX61 News.

Raquel Harrington is the race and culture reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at rharrington@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com





HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.