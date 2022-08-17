Black Lives Matter mural at Pomperaug High School vandalized

Police are investigating after someone poured tar over the mural

SOUTHBURY, Conn. — Two years after a group of Pomperaug High School seniors painted a Black Lives Matter mural, someone erased their message by pouring tar over it.

"It seemed to be vandalized under pretty harsh circumstances like you know using tar instead of just paint so that was definitely pretty shocking," said Taylor Addison of Southbury.

Police are now investigating after an administrator reported the vandalism last week. Those who created the mural are also left searching for answers.

"The fact that it was vandalized is a message in itself," said Jasmine Williams of Southbury.

It's one the students had gotten before, facing backlash when they first painted the mural.

"When we first did the mural we got a lot of threats from mostly students wanting to vandalize it right after we made it it was a big controversy," Williams said.

But that was exactly why they created it in the first place, with the goal of making every student in their community feel like they belong.

"A town like Southbury there's obviously not that many people of color or LGBTQ+ people and painting that mural is really like a symbol for those people who want an environment is more safe," said Colton Nagashima of Southbury.

They're hoping that can be shared once again.

"I would like to see a mural recreated whether it's somewhere else more permanent or in the same spot," Williams said.

Though they've all graduated and are now scattered in different parts of the country the students still feel a connection to their hometown and say they won't be silenced.

"That's not something that we should have to put up with. This is our home too and we're not going anywhere," said Nageena Thind of Middlebury.

FOX61 reached out to the Regional School District 15 for comment, the superintendent said he could not comment on specifics because the situation is under police investigation.

