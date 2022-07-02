Black-owned businesses in the spotlight in Middletown

"I have to set the example, It means that I consider myself a leader in the community, and I hope that people view it that way."

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — All this month Fox61 is celebrating black-owned businesses across Connecticut and Monday the tour brought us to Middletown. Our first stop was at the Sweet Harmony Café and Bakery where co-owners Laura Conley and Trang Tran have been serving up sweet treats and great meals for almost 2o years.

“Pre-Covid, post-Covid, it is hard to do business, So as a black business owner to have survived, this certainly is something I would like to be able to share with my family to know that it doesn’t matter Who you are or where you come from, It just matters how you finish,” said Conley.

Our Fox61 tour also brought us to Pamela Roose Hand Knits and yarn where Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz met with the owner Pamela Steele, To talk about her business, something Steele says does not have a lot of black representation and that she is proud to be a part of.



“I have to set the example, It means that I consider myself a leader in the community, and I hope that people view it that way,” said Steele.

Bysiewicz uses her visits as an opportunity to remind businesses owners that there is help available for entrepreneurs who are looking to grow.

“The state of Connecticut has special resources for women, and women-owned minority businesses, I was just telling Pamela about this, We have the equity match grant programs, so $2,500- $10,000 grants, not loans, are available to women-owned businesses and women of color owned businesses,” she said

