Blessing of the Bikes - and Bikers - held in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn — On Saturday, the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club of Hartford teamed up with Redeemer’s A.M.E. Zion Church of Plainville for a "Blessing of the Bikes and Bikers" at The 224 EcoSpace on Farmington Avenue in Hartford.

Rev. Shelly Best reached out to local law enforcement, taling about the need to express to police that their communities still need them and the need to heal the relationships. She suggested this event as a good starting point. So along with Buffalo Soldiers, CT State Police and officers from Waterbury, West Hartford, Milford, UConn, and other departments sent motor officers to receive the blessing