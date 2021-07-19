21 mopeds impounded on Block Island after 'unsafe' driving

Police said riders were seen on sidewalks, riding with more than 2 people on board, and weaving in and out of traffic unsafely.

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. — New Shoreham police and moped rental companies warned riders after 21 mopeds were seized from riders on Sunday.

Around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, an off-duty officer saw a large group riding the mopeds erratically while performing other dangerous practices like standing up while riding, weaving, no helmets or eyewear, and riding with more than two people on board.

A nearby officer stopped the 19 mopeds by the fire department on Beach Avenue.

The two rental companies, Aldo's Mopeds and Island Moped and Bike Rental, were contacted by police and told what happened. Both companies immediately asked that the mopeds be impounded to take back possession for breaches of the rental contract.

“We appreciate the ongoing collaboration with the New Shoreham Police Department,” said Mike Finnimore of Island Moped. “We want our customers to be safe, and we will immediately cancel a rental agreement if our mopeds are being used in any way that violates its terms.”

About four hours later, two other mopeds were seen operating erratically on Old Town Road and were seen riding on sidewalks.

An officer stopped the moped and contacted the rental company, Old Harbor Bike and Moped Rental. The rental company owner, John Leone, said both operators were provided with instructions for operating the mopeds.

“We are providing clear training and guidance to each operator at the time of rental,” said John Leone of Old Harbor Bike and Moped Rental. “If people don’t follow the rules and the law, we need to do our part to be good community members and seize the mopeds.”

Chief of Polie Matthew Moynihan said they desire to have visitors to Block Island enjoy their trip safely.

“Block Island is a beautiful place, and we want visitors and residents to enjoy its natural beauty and fun atmosphere safely,” said Matthew C. Moynihan, Chief of the New Shoreham Police Department. “Unsafe and aggressive driving will not be tolerated in New Shoreham, and we hope that our response to these incidents will make visitors think twice before bringing bad behavior with them on vacation. I want to commend our officers for being proactive with these incidents and thank the rental companies for their decisive actions and for making sure their customers abide by their rental agreements.”

No injuries were reported in the incidents.

