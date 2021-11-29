Blockchain investment firm to relocate its HQ to Connecticut

Digital Currency Group was founded in 2015 and is expected to create more than 300 new jobs over the next five years, according to Lamont.

STAMFORD, Conn. — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says a firm that invests in Bitcoin and blockchain technology company is relocating its headquarters from New York City to Stamford.

Lamont said Monday that Digital Currency Group was founded in 2015 and is expected to create more than 300 new jobs over the next five years.

The firm has invested in more than 200 blockchain companies and is the parent company of seven subsidiaries. They include Greyscale Investments. It's the world’s largest digital currency asset manager.

The state will provide the company with up to $5 million in grant funding as long as it creates and maintains 300 promised jobs.

