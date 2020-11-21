Blog claims deputies, health department workers kicked out of local gym while enforcing rules on gatherings

A video purportedly showing local deputies and health department workers getting escorted out of an Orchard Park gym has gained a lot of attention.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A video purportedly showing local deputies and health department workers getting escorted out of an Orchard Park gym has gained a lot of attention.

According to a blog post and video shared by Tim Walton, deputies from the Erie County Sheriff's Office and members of the Erie County Department of Health visited a private gym in Orchard Park and were chased out Friday night.

Robby Dinero owns Athletes Unleashed. According to Walton, over 100 Buffalo area business owners were at the gym to brainstorm ways to get through the Orange Zone lockdown restrictions that just went into effect.

Walton says deputies and members of the department of health "let themselves in" and tried to break up the meeting, citing Governor Andrew Cuomo's rules prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people.

It should be noted that Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard said last week that his deputies would not be used to break up gatherings of more than 10 people; however, his comments were made in regards to enforcement at Erie County homes on Thanksgiving.

Howard released a statement on November 13 saying in part, “I have no plans to utilize my office’s resources or deputies to break up the great tradition of Thanksgiving dinner. This national holiday has created longstanding family traditions that are at the heart of America, and these traditions should not be stopped or interrupted by Governor Cuomo’s mandates.”

In the video someone can be heard saying "This is private property. You're not wanted here." The video further shows the department of health employees and deputies being escorted to the door with chants of "get out."

2 On Your Side spoke to Dinero back in May when he posted on his social media pages that he intended to conduct classes in defiance of Governor Andrew Cuomo's shutdown order for gyms. You can read that story here.

2 On Your Side is working to get comment from both sides. We have also reached out to the governor's office for comment.

The Erie County Department of Health released a statement Saturday morning saying, "We are gathering information and will have more to share in our press conference on Monday."

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz addressed the situation Saturday morning on WBEN saying, "Yeah I got copies of the videos that were sent out. I know that there was a planned gathering at a location. And then based on our health department rules — and we are supposed to follow, because it was a mass gathering — I believe they went out with sheriff's deputies to let them know that would be in violation with the rules. I haven't gotten a full report on it yet, I'm sure I will learn more about it over the next 24 hours."