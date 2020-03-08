Bloomfield Police make arrest in connection with double homicide

Police say woman was sending money to homicide suspect

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — Police have arrested a woman who they said has been providing financial assistance to the suspect in a double homicide earlier this year.

Police said the U.S Marshals Service discovered that the double homicide suspect, Russell Smith, has been receiving ongoing financial assistance from an associate, identified as Shakela Holley, 48.

Police arrested Holley Monday and she was charged with four counts of Hindering Prosecution Second Degree. Holley is being held on $500,000 bond.

Police said they are looking for 44-year-old Russell Smith. His last known address was on Dunfey Lane in Windsor. He's described as an African American male with a bald head and brown eyes. He stands at 5 feet 8 inches, and his weight is unknown.

Smith is to be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

He also has an additional known address on Leyfred Terrace in Springfield Massachusetts.

Police said they have secured an arrest warrant for Smith, charging him with two counts of murder. Smith faces a $5 million bond.

Police have identified two possible cars connected with Smith. The first is a 2011 white Subaru Outback with Massachusetts resignation 7DW565.

The other car police said Smith may be operating is a 2014 white Acura RLX with Massachusetts registration 5ZN395.

Two men were shot and killed in the parking lot of Elizabeth's Bar and Restaurant in Bloomfield in February.

Tasha Walker of Windsor says the victims, 43-year-old Aaron Walker of Windsor and 42-year-old Franklin Spencer of East Hartford, were her brothers who she says they were inseparable.

Police said the pair of brothers got into an argument with someone at the bar that led into a fight that spilled into the parking lot where they were shot.