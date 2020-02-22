2 shot and killed at Bloomfield bar overnight

Police say two men in their 40's were shot and killed

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — Bloomfield Police Department confirms that two males in their 40's were shot and killed last night at the retail plaza located at 772 Park Avenue.

Officers arrived to the scene just after 1:00 a.m., finding two people shot, one in the chest and the other in the head.

Both men were transported to Saint Francis Hospital and were pronounced dead at the emergency room.

Preliminary information indicates that the victims were patrons at Elizabeth's Bar and Restaurant located in the retail plaza and became involved in a verbal dispute with another individual in the bar.

The dispute spilled outside to the parking lot where the shots were fired.

The Bloomfield Police Department Detective Unit is investigating with assists from the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Squad Crime Scene Unit and the Connecticut State Attorney's Office.

This is an active investigation.

There is no suspect at the time of this writing.