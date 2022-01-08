Bloomfield deadly assault victim identified as suspect's granddad

The 77-year-old victim police say was assaulted on Friday, died on Sunday morning. The victim was the grandfather of the suspect.

BLOOMFIELD, Connecticut — New details after what police are calling a domestic violence incident in Bloomfield that turned deadly.

The 77-year-old victim police said was assaulted on Friday, died Sunday morning. The victim was the grandfather of the suspect.

Kevin Carter now has a one million dollar bond. FOX61 learned that Carter has never been convicted of a crime but had six different domestic violence-related charges against him dropped over the years.

“To see all of this happen to him. It’s hard to look at him. Now I’m mad. I’m angry,” said Kevin Carter’s mother, Tanya Mae Davis.

Davis saw her son, Kevin Carter, in court for the first time since he was charged with allegedly assaulting his grandfather.

An assault that led to the death of her dad.

“He did everything for us so now we don’t have a dad no more,” said Davis.

Carter was arrested on Friday in their Bloomfield home on Walsh Street.

His granddad died of his injuries on Sunday.

“We just thought that he was going to get better and that it was going to take a lot of time. But it just didn’t happen,” said Davis.

Davis said it was her brother who called 911 when he heard the disturbance downstairs.

“He heard it again. He said ‘boom. Boom. Boom,’ so he laid there again but the next time he said let me get up to go see what that is,” said Davis.

Now, she’s wrestling with the pain of losing her father and possibly her son.

“It’s just really really hard. It’s hard for us,” said Davis.

Carter’s next court appearance is August 15th.

Bloomfield Police Department detective division is now working with the state's prosecutors officer to upgrade Carter’s charges.

