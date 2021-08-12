Bloomfield 19-year-old drowns in Farmington lake

Officials said the teen and another person were attempting to swim out to a floating dock in the middle of Woodridge Lake

FARMINGTON, Conn. — A 19-year-old from Bloomfield has died after she slipped under the water at Woodridge Lake in Farmington and West Hartford.

Police said they received a call just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday reporting that Jodieann Murray had gone under the water and remained there for several minutes while swimming at the lake.

First responders from Farmington and West Hartford worked to find Murray in the water. She was pulled and taken to UConn Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police said it appeared that two teenagers, including Murray, were trying to swim to a floating dock across from the Woodridge Association beach.

The police department sad with soaring high temperatures, people will be swimming more to beat the heat. Regardless of swimming ability, they said to use a life jacket or floatation device when swimming without lifeguards on duty.

If anyone who was in the area heard or saw anything related to this incident, they are asked to please call 860-675-2400.

