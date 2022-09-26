Bloomfield high school varsity coach dies

Kevin Moses, the head coach of the Bloomfield high school boys basketball team has passed away, according to Moses' family.

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — The high school sports community is mourning the loss of a beloved coach from Bloomfield High School.

The family said he died after being diagnosed with cancer. Moses was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer according to the family's GoFundMe, which was raising money for Moses' medical costs.

Moses was an assistant coach for the Bloomfield High School football team as well.

Moses led Bloomfield high to the division four state championship last year.

The CIAC, which oversees all high school athletics tweeted their condolences to Bloomfield High School and his family calling him a bright light and an absolute champion for kids.

RIP Bloomfield beloved coach and friend Kevin Moses. A bright light, a heck of a dancer and an absolute CHAMPION for kids. https://t.co/Jh4n0ahmnT — CIAC Sports (@ciacsports) September 27, 2022

The team's Twitter account honored him as a coach, father, and an even better man.

