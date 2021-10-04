Bloomfield woman charged with murder for shooting and killing a man

A domestic dispute has left one man dead in Bloomfield.

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — A woman is in police custody after shooting and killing a man during a domestic dispute.

Around 10:40pm Friday the Bloomfield Police Department arrived at 22 Filley Street where they were greeted by a woman saying she had just shot her gun.

Police identified the woman as 37-year-old, Marvyann Ducan of Bloomfield. Ducan is in police custody and charged with murder. She is currently at the hospital for evaluation.

According to police, officers found a 39-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head inside the home.

The victim was taken to Saint Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy is set for this morning.

Police believe that the victim and Ducan were involved in a domestic dispute that escalated to an altercation where the man was struck in the head.

Officials have not released the name of the victim.

The Bloomfield Police Department Detective Unit and Connecticut State's Attorney's Office have processed the scene for evidence.

This is a developing story.

