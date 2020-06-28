Blue Lives Matter rally held in Thomaston to support local police

People attending said that after watching events unfold across the nation, they feel that law enforcement is at a crossroads.

THOMASTON, Conn. — About 50 people gathered at Seth Thomas Park in Thomaston on Saturday to show their support for police officers.

Organizers of the "Blue Lives Matter" rally say they wanted to show support for those serving in law enforcement because with recent events, it was time to show not everyone is against police officers.



People attending said that after watching events unfold across the nation, they feel that law enforcement is at a crossroads, and that it's by coming together that will things change for the better.

David Lamanna, a rally organizer, told FOX61 "Getting community meetings together, getting people together--and I want to be a part of that. This is why I`m doing this. I want to get them together. No matter what you are, Black, white, green, yellow, get people together. Let`s talk about it. What we`re doing now burning down buildings, looting, rioting -- that`s not the solution. We want to help, we want to be a part of the solution and I think the police are part of the solution."