Blue State Coffee closing all of its doors permanently Thursday

HARTFORD, Conn. — After 18 years of business, Blue State coffee announced on Facebook they will be closing all of their coffee shops on Thursday at 5 p.m.

No additional information was provided other than the fact that they donated $1 million to local non-profits.

Blue State Coffee, which opened in 2004 grew to have nine cafes in three states.

"Thank you for your patronage and for making us a part of your lives. We have loved being your neighborhood coffee shop," the release said. "We are so proud of this company and as a family-owned business, we feel it is the right time to make this change. We will miss you!"

Blue State Coffee closed two of its downtown New Haven stores a few weeks ago.

