State Park closed due to brush fire

GROTON, Conn — The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says Bluff Point State Park in Groton is closed for the day due to a fire. Officials say the small brush fire was called in around 3 p.m. on Sunday. The Groton Fire Department was able to extinguish it, but the park remains closed to the public.
Bluff Point State Park is bounded by the Poquonnock River and Long Island Sound.
Despite some recent rain, DEEP still lists the forest fire danger across Connecticut as "HIGH", and brush fires have kept firefighters busy for the past several weeks. Virtually all of New London County is listed as having "abnormally dry conditions" by the U.S. Drought Monitor website.
The spring brush fire season in Connecticut runs from mid-March until the end of May.