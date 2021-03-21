State Park closed due to brush fire

Bluff Point State Park in Groton remains closed after firefighters doused a fire there.

GROTON, Conn — The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says Bluff Point State Park in Groton is closed for the day due to a fire. Officials say the small brush fire was called in around 3 p.m. on Sunday. The Groton Fire Department was able to extinguish it, but the park remains closed to the public.

Bluff Point State Park is bounded by the Poquonnock River and Long Island Sound.

Bluff Point State Park closed today due to a fire within the park. Groton Fire Department responded and DEEP Forestry Division assistance was initially requested, but Groton FD were able to extinguish the fire. The park remains closed at this time. — DEEP (@CTDEEPNews) March 21, 2021

Despite some recent rain, DEEP still lists the forest fire danger across Connecticut as "HIGH", and brush fires have kept firefighters busy for the past several weeks. Virtually all of New London County is listed as having "abnormally dry conditions" by the U.S. Drought Monitor website.