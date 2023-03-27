Blumenthal asks colleges to stop making deals with online sports betting apps

More colleges and universities are partnering with online sports betting apps, according to Sen. Blumenthal, aiming to market gambling to students

HARTFORD, Conn. — As UConn heads to the Final Four and all eyes turn to the remaining games in the tournament. Senator Richard Blumenthal is turning his attention to college sports betting.

He’s highlighting the dangers of sports betting marketing directed towards college students.

The Connecticut Council on Problem Gambling said calls to their help line tripled during the Super Bowl and now at the height of March Madness, they're expecting to see another increased need for help.

Blumenthal said 68 million Americans will place bets during the March Madness Final Four games.

He said too many college students are the victims of gambling ads and he's working to end those messages that he says are harmful.

He said more and more colleges and universities are making deals with casinos and sports betting apps to promote their brands around campus and in stadiums.

A letter was sent Monday to the top 50 basketball and football schools in America, including the University of Connecticut, saying there are serious risks when gambling is encouraged for students.

UConn does not currently have any partnerships with sports betting apps.

But Blumenthal said over recent years, at least eight big time colleges have made deals with online sports betting companies to help them reach a student audience.

"The companies like Cesar’s, Fan Duel, Draft Kings and people who make money from online gambling are going to colleges saying, 'you help us market online gambling and we’ll give you a cut," said Blumenthal.

He's working to make schools aware of the dangers of students not gambling responsibly, saying safeguards need to be in place to ensure responsible gambling.

Gambling in Connecticut is illegal for anyone under 21 years old. Anyone in need of any help can reach out to the council's help line.

