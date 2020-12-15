Blumenthal calls for Inspector General for investigate into conditions at VA West Haven following fatal blast

2 Whistleblowers came forward with complaints

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, citing complaints by two whistleblowers, called for the Inspector General to investigate allegations of dangerous conditions for workers at the West Haven VA Medical Center where two men died in a November explosion.

Blumenthal said two whistleblowers came forward after the accident. One was an employee, and one a contractor. Both raised the issue of unsafe working conditions at the facility Blumenthal said the complaints are “gutwrenching”

The concerns were general concerns of the infrastructure. Blumenthal said health care providers were never in danger.

Blumenthal said he had 75 pages of print outs of emails and other internal documents.“ This could lead to injury or death," said one of the complaints.

The explosion at the West Haven VA Medical Center took place on Nov. 13.

Officials said the explosion happened when a 'leaky' steam pipe was being replaced at an outer building.

A VA employee and a contractor were the two killed.

The employee, also a U.S. Navy veteran, was identified as 60-year-old Euel Sims.

Officials identified the second victim, a contractor as 36-year-old Joseph O’Donnell.

Three other individuals suffered minor injuries. It is believed they were VA employees. They were treated on scene at the medical center.

He said prior to the accident, complaints were made relating to all the infrastructure at facility, specifically having to do with pipes, and the lighting in confined spaced being inadequate. The complaints date back to 2018 and for the most part focus on facility in West Haven

Blumenthal said he wanted to see if lack of adequate resources and support contributed to the accident and he wants to hold the leadership accountable

He said multiple VA employees and others made complaints to officials at the hospital.

One victim made a complaint in October, and said, according to Blumenthal, "I would be happy to escort you and any and all of the leadership to see the problems."