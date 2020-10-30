x
U.S. Senator Blumenthal, community leaders call for peace on election day

The group called for a peaceful Election Day and post-election as communities work to finalize the vote count.
HARTFORD, Conn. — U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal spoke among elected officials and community leaders Friday afternoon at a press conference at Hartford City Hall.

The group called for a peaceful Election Day and post-election as communities work to finalize the vote count.

With increased absentee ballot use this year as a result of the ongoing pandemic, reported results may be later than past elections.

The officials and community leaders who were present Friday are:

  • U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal
  • State Representative Matt Ritter
  • State Representative Ed Vargas
  • State Representative Brandon McGee
  • State Representative Julio Concepcion
  • State Representative Minnie Gonzalez
  • Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin
  • Hartford City Council