U.S. Senator Blumenthal, community leaders call for peace on election day

HARTFORD, Conn. — U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal spoke among elected officials and community leaders Friday afternoon at a press conference at Hartford City Hall.
The group called for a peaceful Election Day and post-election as communities work to finalize the vote count.
With increased absentee ballot use this year as a result of the ongoing pandemic, reported results may be later than past elections.
The officials and community leaders who were present Friday are:
- U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal
- State Representative Matt Ritter
- State Representative Ed Vargas
- State Representative Brandon McGee
- State Representative Julio Concepcion
- State Representative Minnie Gonzalez
- Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin
- Hartford City Council