U.S. Senator Blumenthal, community leaders call for peace on election day

The group called for a peaceful Election Day and post-election as communities work to finalize the vote count.

HARTFORD, Conn. — U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal spoke among elected officials and community leaders Friday afternoon at a press conference at Hartford City Hall.

With increased absentee ballot use this year as a result of the ongoing pandemic, reported results may be later than past elections.

