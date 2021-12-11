Blumenthal stepping in to combat gas price surge

Sen. Blumenthal laid out his plan to ask President Biden to tap into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which he said should lower the price per gallon in short order.

HARTFORD, Conn. — As gas prices continue to rise across the country, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal and 10 fellow senators are proposing swift action to stabilize fuel costs.

The Senator from Connecticut held a press conference at the Noble Gas Station in Hartford on Friday, where he laid out his proposal for President Biden.

Blumenthal shared his intention of asking Biden to tap into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which he said should lower the price per gallon in short order.

"What we need is action,” Blumenthal said. "The President of the United States can release up to 30 barrels million barrels for exactly this purpose – to reduce prices, prevent economic disruption, and make sure consumers are saved from the most severe kind of price surges that can have a ripple effect on the economy.”

Delmy Villanueva, of Hartford told FOX61 some of her frustrations while filling up at the gas station.

"How far are we going to go, how expensive is going to get to drive around?," Villanueva asked.

Blumenthal noted that a gallon of regular gas is going for $3.50 cents and relief needs to happen before the holiday rush.

AAA estimates a 13-percent increase over last year on American roads.

"If sufficient amounts [of oil] are released it will make a big difference at the pump – maybe 20 or 30 cents per gallon or more, but most important it will prevent from them from continuing to rise," Blumenthal said.

"It’s kind of hard but we have to get through this," Mark Collier, of Hartford added while finishing at the gas pump.

In Connecticut, the price of a gallon of gas has spiked 25 cents in the past month alone.

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.